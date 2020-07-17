Hospice presents awards for 2020; auction being held

MOUNT GILEAD — Hospice of Morrow County (HMC) presents an award annually to an individual and a business that has served HMC in outstanding ways. Those awards have been presented at the Hearts for Hospice benefit dinner and auction for many years.

The Hospice board and staff still wants to recognize this year’s award winners, even though the benefit auction will be held virtually from July 24th-August 2nd this year.

The Heart of Hospice award is being presented to Andrea Miller of Mary K’s Flowers this year. Miller said she began donating a single rose and card to bereaved families in memory of their loved one when she took over the flower shop from Mary K. Graham.

“I am carrying on the tradition of giving families a rose that was started about 18 years ago by Mary K,” Miller said.

Miller added that they make a personal delivery to the family with either the hospice chaplain or the funeral home.

The Francis Turner Heart of Caring award is being presented to Hannah Hartman. Perkins said that Hannah has helped coordinate the Hearts for Hospice event, helped with memorial services and bereavement events.

Hartman will be presented with the Heart of Caring award by former HMC Director, Francis Turner at a later date.

“We thank Hannah and Andrea for their enduring gifts of support to Hospice of Morrow County,” Liz Perkins of Hospice said.

Hearts for Hospice event co-chairman Donna Lee said they are looking forward to this year’s event with lots of anticipation.

“We have a lot of wonderful items for our virtual auction,” Lee said as she described the Columbus Zoo package that includes an overnight stay, a $100 gift card and a Wendy’s restaurant gift card as well as a kid’s wagon. Other items are a $400 VISA gift card, gift baskets, wines and winery gifts, a watercolor artwork, quilts, a variety of gift cards, fireplace ring and more.

Lee said she began volunteering in the hospice office last year after her mother-in-law was in hospice care.

“They did so much for her and so much for me as her full-time care giver,” Lee said.

The benefit auction is open for bids from Friday July 24 until its closing on Aug. 2. For questions about Hospice of Morrow County or about the benefit auction, you can call the hospice office at 419-946-9822 or email: hospicemorrowcounty.org/hearts-for-hospice-2020/

Hearts for Hospice Co-chairman Donna Lee, at left, presents the Heart of Hospice award to Andrea Miller of Mary K’s Flowers in Mount Gilead. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200716_091351-1.jpg Hearts for Hospice Co-chairman Donna Lee, at left, presents the Heart of Hospice award to Andrea Miller of Mary K’s Flowers in Mount Gilead. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Andrea Miller of Mary K’s Flowers with the gift bouquet that will be part of the virtual auction. The bouquet contains a dozen chocolate flowers with a dozen $10 gift certificates for each month for Mary K’s. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200716_092449.jpg Andrea Miller of Mary K’s Flowers with the gift bouquet that will be part of the virtual auction. The bouquet contains a dozen chocolate flowers with a dozen $10 gift certificates for each month for Mary K’s. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel