MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing 17-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son have been located.

Brittany Wycuff was last seen wearing a black Champion brand black T-shirt. She was carrying a brown diaper bag and a brown stroller.

The Sheriff’s Office was concerned for her safety and that of the child.

Courtesy Photo Brittany Wycuff, 17, and her 5-month-old son. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_109075743_4718936368132085_2310244339589178033_o-1.jpg Courtesy Photo Brittany Wycuff, 17, and her 5-month-old son.