MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

Marriage licenses

Through July 16

Jeffery D. Axthelm and Denelle B. Waugh.

Nathan W. Collins and Alyssa R. Slarb.

Donald R. Fitzpatrick and Deborah J. Williams.

Nicholas T. Fullen and Susan L. Staats.

Jason A. Gandelot and Katrina Williamson.

Matthew B. Horton and Svetlana Domrina.

Dorina M. James and Samantha D. Sullivan.

Brennan L. Minturn and Lynsey N. Pryor.

Aaron J. Rodich and Leah D. Woehrle.

Kameron A. Smith and Rachel L. Pahl.

James K. Thompson and Debby R. Anthony.

Probate Court

Fourth application to approve settlement and distribution in estate of Ernest V. Brovont.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Tommy W. Lilly.

Hearing notice in estate of Braylen A.D. Louderback.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Dennis Howard Oiler.

Amended inventory and appraisal of real estate; schedule of assets in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Entry setting hearing 10 a.m., Aug. 3 in estate of Noah Donovan Prince.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Scott Eugene White.

Amended inventory and appraisal of real estate; application for attorney fees; entry setting hearing in estate of Virginia Kathryn Wieland.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Tommy Joe Van Dyke.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority civil litigatic only in estate of Asthan William Russell.

Certificate of service of notice of probate of will; waiver of notice of probate of will; certificate of service in estate of David Charles Gillen.

Hearing notice in estate of Randall Mark Davis.

Hearing notice in estate of Tommy L. Chafin.

Consent to the appointment of executor and waiver of hearing in estate of Richard E. Byrd.

Application for certificate of transfer; hearing notice in estate of Kenneth Rush Jr.

Certificate of death filed; application to relieve estate from administration in estate of Joyce A. Prater.

Certificate of death filed; motion to waive appraisal and accept auditor’s valuation of mobile home; certificate of title examination; application for certificate of transfer in estate of Jack H. Lusby.

Motion for continuance in estate of Kalli Marie Kissos.

Application to release funds to guardian in estate of General David Curry.

Judgment order to pay attorney fees in estate of Bobbie Lee Bays II.

Judgment entry setting hearing on application for appointment of guardian in estate of Lydia Grace Hess.

Judgment entry setting hearing on application for appointment of guardian in estate of Parker Mahlon Hess.

Notice of hearing on change of name; judgment entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Katelynn Ann Cheadle.