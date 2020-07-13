Black Lives Matter walk, vigil held

MOUNT GILEAD — Andy Stanton-Henry wants to see racial healing, across the nation and here.

During a brief Black Lives Matter walk and vigil Saturday evening, Stanton-Henry addressed the issue through the book of Job.

“Is there a balm in Gilead? Forobvious reasons, I think this question is really relevant for us today. Is there a balm in Gilead? In the biblical landscape, Gilead was a region known for growing healing ointments. It was known for being a place that grew healing and healers,” he said.

“I pray for the day when we are known for being a place and people of healing. Is there a balm in Gilead? I believe the answer is yes, We are the balm in Gilead.”

Supporters gathered at First Presbyterian Church, then walked through downtown and held a vigil on the square.

Stanton-Henry added, “We are agents of healing and justice. We each have a medicine to apply. We each have gifts to share. We each have particular passions and concerns that move us into action. In big ways and small ways, we are called upon to be the balm of Gilead and to expand the circles of love and justice, wider and wider and wider.”

He and Ashlyn Stanton-Henry helped organize the event.

Stanton-Henry also recognized Linda Harvey “who went out to the park and started passing out letters to her community asking them to address racism in our shared home. And Olivia and Casey, who just decided to come out here to square and hold up signs that declare Black Lives Matter.

“Healing and justice don’t come just from opinion and debate; they come when we all find our place and do our part,” he said.

Ashlyn spoke about mothers losing children.

“As we turn our ear to the deep pain felt by black and brown mothers across this nation, we stop and recognize that the background music to our history on this land is the sound of weeping mothers. We hear the cries of those families — those mothers.

“Those precious lives lost that should have been celebrated, who should have been afforded dignity, who should still be with us today.”

A Black Lives Matter walk and vigil took place in Mount Gilead Saturday evening. The group met at the Presbyterian Church, then walked uptown and up and down Main Street and returned to the square for the vigil. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_BLM4.jpg A Black Lives Matter walk and vigil took place in Mount Gilead Saturday evening. The group met at the Presbyterian Church, then walked uptown and up and down Main Street and returned to the square for the vigil. Courtesy Photo | Donna Carver