Meetings, events

• Bees and Blooms, 6 p.m. July 23 at HOEC: a family program with bees, pollinators and flower mashing.

• Son Rise National Park VBS at Cardington First United Methodist Church. Register online on their Facebook page or call the office at 419-864-0015. Live streaming via Zoom at 6 p.m. July 27 and 28. Packet pick-up July 26 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 4 years through 6th grade.

• Hearts for Hospice Online Benefit Auction; bidding open July 24 through Aug. 2. Register and bid online at www.howardauctions.net. The “Hearts for Hospice” annual benefit auction is going virtual/online this year due to COVID-19. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Morrow County, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization providing care to terminally ill patients and their families. For more information call 419-946-9822.

Cancelled

• The Chesterville Heritage Day Festival will not be held this year. The event committee does not feel there is a way to restructure the festival to observe social distancing and keep volunteers and guests safe.

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors special board meeting on Thursday, July 23 is cancelled.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

