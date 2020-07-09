Jobless claims continue to fall in Ohio

COLUMBUS — In a sign that Ohioans are heading back to work, statistics the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor today show that for the 10th straight week, continued applications for unemployment benefits have declined.

Those who remain jobless filed 347,587 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April. In addition, for the week ending July 4, ODJFS reported 33,483 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 16 weeks (1,464,290) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, a news release states.

Over the last 16 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 736,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94 percent have been processed, with about 6 percent pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $3.8 billion Fin Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 411,000 PUA claimants.

While ODJFS continues to manage the state’s unemployment program, it also has multiple initiatives under way to help spur Ohio’s economic recovery. These include an $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 22 comprehensive and 66 affiliate OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state.

To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.