2020 Bratwurst Festival is on, but without parades and outdoor musical entertainers

BUCYRUS — The Bratwurst Festival in Bucyrus will go on this year, from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, but due to rules and regulations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival won’t quite be the same this year. There will be plenty of food available at what some call “Ohio’s Eatingest Festival,” but at this time, there is no plan to have parades nor outdoor musical entertainment. Additional alterations or changes will be announced as the festival nears.

This announcement was posted on the Bratwurst Festival website Monday evening. It explains the changes being made to this year’s festival, and why those changes are being made.

“While other festivals announced their cancellations early in the season, we chose a different approach. We chose (July 6) as our final ‘drop dead’ date to make a final decision. We did this in the interest of hoping the situation would change and we could hold our 2020 festival. We have constantly been in touch with our local and state elected officials, the Crawford County Health Department, Crawford County EMA, and we have been closely monitoring this rapidly changing situation.

“Tonight, our board of directors voted to proceed with holding the 2020 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival. Under current directives from the governor and department of health, we are currently prohibited from holding parades or outdoor musical entertainment. We will continue to accept parade applications in the hopes and anticipation that the state will reverse its rules and allow the parades to continue.

“Our committee will be working feverishly for the next several days and weeks to keep you updated on what parts of the festival will go on as normal, and what parts will need modified or cancelled. Watch our Facebook page or visit our website for updates.

“We know there is much debate on the safety of holding the festival. We have given much consideration to all aspects of this, and are working with local, county and state officials to put on a safe and fun event for all to enjoy.

“We have established the first hour of each day will be dedicated to the elderly and those who feel more “at risk” and ask that others respect this time. We will have additional guidelines coming out in the coming days. If you do not feel comfortable with being in public at the festival, we urge you to not visit this year, rather stay in the safe confines of your home.”

