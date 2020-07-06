Bees & Blooms kicks off Headwater’s season

MOUNT GILEAD — Headwaters Outdoor Education Center (HOEC) hosts its first summer event, Bees & Blooms, on Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

Come learn more about bees from local apiarist (beekeeper) Bill Drake, local pollinators (plants) from the Morrow County Master Gardeners, and how to create beautiful artwork with plants and their blooms (flowers).

In addition, event participants will get to see the newly constructed beehive, courtesy of Joel Conrad (Eagle Scout project) which was recently added to the Headwater’s facility.

Due to COVID health risks/concerns related to gatherings, the HOEC volunteers will rotate participants between 3-4 stations where social distancing and hand sanitation will be required.

Family or household units or groups (parents, grandparents and kids) will be kept together to minimize contact. Use of masks/face coverings is strongly urged/suggested, even though the event will take place out of doors.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is under the direction of MCSWCD and its board. It is located off of State Route 42 behind the Morrow County Sheriff Department on Home Road.