BEALS OBSERVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Sam and Carolyn (Smith) Beal’s family of Mount Gilead are honored to announce that they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 12.

They were married at the Williamsport Church by the Rev. Gerald Lewis in a formal, Sunday afternoon wedding. Sam retired from General Motors. Carolyn retired from the Olentangy School system. They currently own and operate “Memory Lane Bed and Breakfast.”

They are the proud parents of their daughter, Heidi (Jack) Kegley and son, Dan (Nicole) Beal, and the grandparents of Kyle and Tyler Kegley. All of them reside on land that was owned by Carolyn’s parents, Bus and Mary Smith.

A gathering at their home was hosted by their family. They invite you to send a card and mail your congratulations to 6521 Township Road 84, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338.