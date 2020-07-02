Patrol continues focus on impaired driving enforcement

MOUNT GILEAD — As part of the Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio’s roadways safer, troopers are continuing to focus on impaired driving enforcement.

In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 597 people and injuring 8,178 others. During that same period, troopers removed 22,520 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver,” said Lieutenant Gurjit S. Grewal. “You can also help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

This year, troopers from the Mount Gilead Post have removed 97 impaired drivers from area roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.