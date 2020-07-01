Morrow County Deputy retires

Courtesy Photo
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rob Chalfant retired June 30. He has served 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff, 25 of those years at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. The flag pictured in the case is the flag that was flying at the Sheriff’s Office on his final day on the job. Shown with Chalfant is Sheriff John Hinton.
