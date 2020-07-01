Two dead after Tuesday crash on U.S. 30; Mount Gilead woman, 21, Bloomville woman, 18, died at the scene; three others injured

MANSFIELD — A 21-year-old Mount Gilead woman and an 18-year Bloomville woman died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 30, just east of Ohio 61.

Hailey Thompson, of Mount Gilead, and Alyssa Pine, of Bloomville, died at the scene of the crash. Three passengers in Pine’s car suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Kale Herschler, 19, of Bucyrus, was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus. Layne Vanderpool and Leah Vanderpool, both 18, of New Washington, were taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m.

According to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Thompson, driving a 2008 Pontiac G6, was eastbound on U.S. 30 when her vehicle traveled across the median and into the path of a 2007 Nissan Versa, driven by Pine.

Both drivers died on impact.

The Nissan remained on the road while the Pontiac overturned and ended up off the right side of the westbound lanes.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers said alcohol and drug use are not suspected.

U.S. 30 was closed for about three hours and traffic was rerouted.

Multiple departments assisted troopers at the scene, including Springfield Fire and EMS, Ontario police, Crestline fire and police departments, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Hghway Patrol Commercial Units, coroners from Richland and Crawford county and Valley Towing.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/07/web1_fatalaccident200.jpg

Mount Gilead woman, 21; Bloomville woman, 18 died at the scene; three others injured