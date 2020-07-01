PROPERTY TRANSFERS

JUNE TRANSACTIONS

1531 CR 26, Bennington Township, Del Bristol Property Investment LLC to Patrick and Emily Hanke, $260,000.

5250 TR 21, Bennington Township, Brad Myers to Timothy Hass, $55,000.

4240 TR 144, Cardington Township, Lilah Junk to Bradley and Ann Teague, $165,001.

1604 CR 27, Cardington Township, David and Rhonda Dickerson to Buckeye First Choice Real Estate LLC and Thomas Sweeney LLC, $150,000.

120 Nichols St., Cardington, Connie Sherman to Patricia Burns, $72,000.

3293 CR 172, James and Suncha Sperbeck to Timothy Hass, $80,000.

40 Portland St., Chesterville, Linda Shearer to Kacy Ward, $68,052.

Lots 167, 168, 169, Congress Township, Joseph Crose to Todd and Paula Swim, $18,000.

Lots 289, 290, Congress Township, Wendell and Charlene Short to Christopher and Cassie Donovan, $25,000.

Lots 314, 315, Congress Township, Thelma Tackett to Garland and Edith Osborne, $1,000.

Lots 213, 214, Congress Township, Mary Ruhl to Sandra Rieser and Andrew Chapella, $13,000.

Lots 36, 37, Congress Township, Mary Krehlik to Drake and Zachary McCallen, $99,000.

Lots 39, 40, Congress Township, Michael and Kelly Jarzabek to Douglas and Kelly Snouffer, $472,500.

Lots 280, 281, Congress Township, Marty Widrick to Trevor Bender, $97,400.

Lots 73, 74, Congress Township, Samuel Seibert to Torri Miller, $274,900.

Lot 282, Congress Township, Kathy Southard to Matthew and Margaret Racette, $338,000.

Lot 86, Congress Township, Evan and Laurel Hostetler to Andrew and Annette Cottrell, $4,000.

5442 CR 109, Franklin Township, Jason Adair to Colten Snyder and Kourtney Crum, $254,000.

4920 SR 95 East, Franklin Township, Michael Henry et al to Kevin and Nancy Stires, $170,000.

135 SR 95, Gilead Township, Gastown Inc. of Delaware to Jonathan Riley LLC, $60,000.

3242 TR 127, Gilead Township, Derrick Johnson Sr. to Shine Property Solutions LLC, $65,000.

TR 114, Gilead Township, Betty Pierce trustee to Lowell and Mary Eitle Trust, $155,750.

TR 114, Gilead Township, Betty Pierce trustee to James and Mary Meimer, $226,625.

4353 SR 61, Gilead Township, Jeffrey Martin to William and Tonia Keigley, $225,000.

218 Iberia St., Mount Gilead, Thomas Whiston to 218 Iberia St. LLC, $50,000.

44 W. North St., Mount Gilead, Rebecca Kilgour Keystone Inheritance Trust to 44 W. North LLC, $40,000.

134 N. Main St, Mount Gilead, James and Lamara Ambler to Wade Delawder, $174,000.

2833 CR 26, Harmony Township, HAWC Homes to Kelly and Rachel Atkinson, $173,900.

2989 CR 170, Harmony Township, Jerry Justice to Jacob and Haley Lowery, $125,000.

4702 CR 25, Harmony Township, Brett Thomas to Robert Hurtt IV, $160,000.

4655 CR 25, Harmony Township, US Bank National Association to Cynthia Lou Mollohan, $80,000.

3090 CR 170, Harmony Township, Delbristol Property Investments LLC to Landon and Shannon Warnement, $327,000.

4685 CR 23, Harmony Township, Marie Donfrio to Kyle and Chelsey Hack, $240,000.

2934 CR 25, Lincoln Township, Stephen and Carla Richardson to Devin and Rachele Eichhorn, $254,900.

TR 50, North Bloomfield Township, Mary Fox to Matthew and Linda Smith, $207,000.

4855 TR 49, North Bloomfield Township, Earl and Michelle Linder to Kristofer and Cassidy Brown, $133,000.

9053 CR 46, North Bloomfield Township, Lee Arenia et al to Colt Browne and Emily Ramey-Browne, $87,500.

7321 SR 314, Perry Township, Gary Waugh to KNJ Investments LLC, $63,900.

6916 SR 229, South Bloomfield Township, Tracy and Tim Parsley to Mullendore Family Revocable Trust, $153,000.

SR 314, Troy Township, Jennabea Pennington to Daniel Barnhill, $5,000.

CR 30, Washington Township, Krista Powell to 314 Land Development LLC, $27,000.

1852 CR 156, Westfield Township, Randolph and Barbara Southwick to William and Sharee Kreis, $228,000.

.657 TR 147, Westfield Township, Michael Hatfield to Benjamin and Kaylen Miller, $161,500.

SOURCE: Morrow County Auditor

