Explore Morrow County’s parks

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow Environmental Education Committee (MEEC) is pleased to announce the following programs for individuals and families to participate in.

Families are encouraged to explore the great outdoors by participating in the Adventures In Morrow County (AIM) program. The family-friendly activity will have you exploring eight different parks in Morrow County. Families are encouraged to view/download the AIM booklet from any of our partner’s websites.

The booklet is filled with park information and will help participants find the clues to write in their book. Each park has its own adventure/directions to obtain answers.

Once you have completed your eight park adventure, send a picture of your completed answer page to be entered into a drawing for local prizes. As an added bonus, make sure to document the steps taken during your adventure.

Your total group’s steps at each site might land you more prizes. This program will conclude Sept. 7, 2020. Email morrowmeec@gmail.com if you have any questions or need assistance in finding an AIM booklet.

The committee is actively looking for individuals to become a Morrow County Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. The committee is pleased to offer the first Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN) course being offered in Morrow County.

The OCVN program is a research-based education program of The Ohio State University offered in partnership with several host locations, such as park districts and various environmental organizations. The mission of the OCVN program is to promote awareness and citizen stewardship of Ohio’s natural resources through science-based education and community service.

The OCVN program emphasizes hands-on natural resource and environmental education coupled with volunteer service. Participants in the OCVN program receive 40 hours of combined classroom and field instruction. Upon completing the OCVN course, participants provide 40 hours of volunteer service at any Ohio organization with a compatible program mission. Service categories include Education/Interpretation & Outreach, Citizen Science, Land Stewardship, and Program Support.

You do have to apply to take this course which will be conducted Tuesday and Thursday evenings (6-9 p.m.) and Saturdays (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) August- October 2020. There is a $165 registration cost. Deadline to apply is July 13.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. For more information or to register for the OCVN program, contact our leading partner agency OSU Extension Morrow County at 419-947-1070 and ask for Becky Barker.

Morrow County Environmental Education (MEEC) Partners include: ECO Center LLC; Headwaters Outdoor Education Center; Marion County Park District; Morrow County Park District; Morrow County Recycling; Morrow County SWCD; Mount Gilead State Park; ODNR Division of Wildlife; OSU Extension – Morrow County; Terradise Nature Center

Information supplied by Morrow Environmental Education Committee (MEEC).

