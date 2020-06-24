Cardington pool stairs dedicated

CARDINGTON — The culmination of two years of working on the financial drive was realized when the ribbon cutting ceremony was held officially opening the new pool stairs with handrail at the Cardington Swimming Pool on June 17.

Spearheaded by Angela Dendinger and the Mermaids of luvanlife2, the two-year drive resulted in donations totaling $4,923. The total cost of the project is $5,175.

An additional $130 was donated at the ribbon cutting.

It was the summer of 2018 when the Mermaids realized there was a need for a set of pool stairs with handrails.

The proposed project was studied by the Cardington Recreation Board and the Mermaids as they searched for a permanent design that would endure and serve the community for another 50 years. The pool observed its 50th anniversary in July, 2019.

Mid State Industrial Services of Marion completed the steel work and donated $300 of their cost and labor. Concrete work was completed by Hickman Concrete.

Speakers at the ribbon cutting ceremony were Carrie Zyvonoski, representing the Mermaids; Lori Vance, a member of the Pool and Recreation Board and Deb Fry, Cardington Village Finance Officer and assistant to the recrea- tion board treasurer.

Instructors of the mermaids are Lisa King, Aqua Zumba, Jill Lee, Aqua Dance and Angela Dendinger. Water Fitness classes are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to noon, Cardington Public Pool – donation.

Confections served following the ribbon cutting ceremony were furnished by Melinda Hines, Angie Wiegand and Candy Macklin Persons wishing to donate to the balance due on this project, can contact

Angela Boyd Dendinger, project coordinator through their LUVNLIF2 Water Fitness Facebook group.

Courtesy Photo Cutting the ribbon to the new pool stairs at the Cardington Pool are, from left: Aliyah Graham, Tracy Zeigler, Angela Boyd Dendinger, Brooklyn and Cayden Smith and Carrie Zyonoski. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Ribbon-cutting-at-pool-stairs.jpg Courtesy Photo Cutting the ribbon to the new pool stairs at the Cardington Pool are, from left: Aliyah Graham, Tracy Zeigler, Angela Boyd Dendinger, Brooklyn and Cayden Smith and Carrie Zyonoski.