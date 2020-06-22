Fire at Renergy Inc. contained

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP — Local fire departments responded to a fire at the digester owned and operated by Renergy Inc. Monday morning.

Crews reportedly remained on the scene for several hours even though the fire was contained because of the presence of methane gas.

Ashley Fire Department responded, along with Cardington, Mount Gilead and Tri-Township fire departments. Morrow County Emergency Management also was at the scene.

No injuries were reported as of Monday evening.

Renergy opened its facility there in September 2013.

Community members have become increasingly upset with the spreading of biosolids on the property. They have used social media and written letters to county and state officials about the matter.

A cease and desist order was issued by the county prosecutor’s office in September 2019. The prosecutor said at that time the bio-digester violates township zoning regulations.

The company has filed an appeal and continues to operate.

Fire and emergency crews responded to a fire at Renergy Inc. Monday morning. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Renergy.jpg Fire and emergency crews responded to a fire at Renergy Inc. Monday morning. Courtesy Photo | Amber Fetter