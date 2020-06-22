Reopening appointments offered by OSU Extension

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County office of OSU Extension has reopened with face to face appointments in addition to working by phone or email Monday through Friday.

The face to face appointment opportunities are as follows: Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to noon (vulnerable populations only) or Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 419-947-1070 or emailing Becky Barker, barker.157@osu.edu, or Amanda Forquer, forquer.13@osu.edu, for 4-H youth development; Candace Heer, heer.7@osu.edu, for family and consumer sciences; and Carri Jagger, jagger.6@osu.edu, for agriculture and natural resources.

Per previous Ohio State decision, all OSU Extension activities planned through July 6 will continue to be held virtually or postponed. Ohio State will continue to evaluate, and update plans based on evolving conditions with COVID-19.

When Extension employees are not in the county office, they will continue to telework. We are following strict guidelines to remain safe, and to keep our clientele safe as well. All service sector requirements for general office environments from the Ohio Department of Health will be strictly adhered to in each office.

If you have any questions or need to make other arrangements to drop off or pick up information, call 419-947-1070.