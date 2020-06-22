FCBank president named to state association leadership position

COLUMBUS — Jenny Saunders, president of FCBank, a division of CNB, has been named to serve on the Ohio Bankers League’s board of directors in 2020.

“We are honored to have someone with Jenny Saunders’s background and expertise join the OBL Board of Directors this year,” said OBL President & CEO Mike Adelman. “She is a knowledgeable and thoughtful banker recognized throughout the region as an effective voice for community banking.”

Saunders assumed her role as president at the Worthington, Ohio-based division of Pennsylvania’s CNB Bank in October 2017. Prior to joining FCBank, she was a senior vice president and regional manager for PNC and spent 11 years at Huntington where she served as vice president and senior business development leader.

“I’m honored to be named to the Ohio Bankers League Board of Directors,” said Saunders. “This is an organization that leads the banking industry in Ohio and I’m excited to help our member banks to better serve their local communities.”

FCBank entered the Central Ohio market in 2009 and moved its headquarters to Worthington in 2016. It has branch offices in Dublin, Upper Arlington, Lancaster, plus five rural branches in north central and northeast Ohio.

Saunders is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Currently, she serves as a board member of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce, Worthington Resource Pantry, Crawford County Community Concert Association and a student mentor for Leadership Worthington.