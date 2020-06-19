COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events

• Cardington Fireworks, Saturday, June 27, dusk or 10 p.m. The display will be set off on the home side of the Fisher Athletic Field (football field) at Cardington-Lincoln High School on State Route 529.

• Mount Gilead Fireworks, Friday, July 3, 9:45 p.m., aerial display from the top of the hill behind Morrow County Fairgrounds. No admittance to the fairgrounds.

• Morrow County’s “Door to the Past” has reopened. Beginning Sunday, June 28 — and every Sunday afternoon through the end of October — the Morrow County Historical Society’s Museum at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead, will be open for visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. State guidelines for cleaning and distancing will be observed. To arrange for special group or individual tours, call 419-946-7264.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

