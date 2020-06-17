Cardington boasts new fire engine

CARDINGTON — It is 35 feet long and the sleek new fire engine is now part of the Cardington Village Volunteer Fire department.

The vehicle is the culmination of a year of consultation and work with the Sutphen Corporation and Cardington Fire Chief Gary Goodman in designing it. The engine was received by the village on May 29.

The truck’s cab seats six firemen and It carries 1,000 gallons of water which can be pumped at 1,500 gallons a minute. Its cost is $444,757.75.

The village traded in a 1997 fire engine, known as Engine #23.

Deb Fry, Cardington Village Fiscal Officer, said, “We currently have contracts with both Cardington and Lincoln Townships for their fire coverage and ten per cent of that money received from them goes into our Fire Truck Replacement Fund.”

A payment of $249,757.75 was available to place as a down payment on this truck. That is more than half of the total cost. The balance of $195,000 was borrowed from a bank. This loan is for 10 years with a competitive interest rate of 3.24 percent. Annual payments of $23,195.56 will be paid beginning in April, 2021.

Chief Goodman said the department has five trucks: one tanker, a brush truck, a utility truck and two engines. There are currently 22 active members with the department. Goodman has seniority, followed by Mark Mathews and Jeff Benson. Kaitlin Piper is the newest and youngest to join the department.

The department covers not only fire calls, but also responds to accidents.

Chief Goodman has been involved with the fire department since November, 1981, just five months following his graduation from Cardington-Lincoln High School. He was soon named Lieutenant and later served as captain, assistant fire chief and was named chief seven years ago upon the retirement of Jim Ullom.

His son, Brock, is a member of the Cardington Department, and a nephew is with the Marengo Fire Department.

Goodman’s dedication to the department goes beyond answering calls. He is a talented carpenter who has constructed several pieces for use in the building itself.

He sums up his dedication to the department saying simply, “I like to help people.”

“Our community is very fortunate to have our volunteer fire department. Due to the leadership of our fire chief, Gary Goodman, who had the foresight to design and financially manage funds, this new purchase was possible,” said Mayor Susie Peyton.

The Cardington Volunteer Fire Department was organized in 1874 and has operated without interruption since then.

Cardington Fire Chief Gary Goodman stands with the department’s new 35-foot fire engine. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Gary-Goodman-and-the-new-fire-truck.jpg Cardington Fire Chief Gary Goodman stands with the department’s new 35-foot fire engine. Courtesy Photo | Karen Goodman

