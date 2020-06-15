Village finalizes fireworks display

MOUNT GILEAD — The village will celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 3 just as it has in years past, Mayor Jamie Brucker said Monday.

“It is with great thanks to many businesses and community members throughout the county that our fireworks display was substantially funded privately through the village,” Brucker wrote on the village’s Facebook page prior to meeting with village council.

Brucker acknowledged that normalcy has been challenged in recent months.

“In working with the Morrow County Health District, the Morrow County Fair Board, Police Chief, Fire Chief, Sheriff, Great Lakes Fireworks Company, the firework technician, and council members, we have come up with a day of remembrance for the freedoms granted July 4th, 1776.”

The fireworks this year will be set off from the top of the hill behind the main grandstand at the fairgrounds. This new location within the fairgrounds will allow better views throughout the village and surrounding countryside, he said.

Due to safety measures, no one will be allowed into the fairgrounds except for first responders in compliance with the setting off of fireworks. Should policy change between now and then, an additional announcement will be made.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Brucker added, “Due to the slight change of location and the closure of the fairgrounds, it is my hope as a community we can work together and find locations throughout our village to observe the fireworks safely.”

The show was modified to include only high flying shells to create a better aerial display. Most of the downtown main street sidewalks and parking lots within the village will provide a great view.

The rain date is July 4. Brucker said $8,800 in donations and pledges have been received.

“It was a wonderful outpouring of support by the community and others in the county,” he said.

In other business:

• Kerry Wintrich, President of the Merchants’ Association, said a car show is planned Saturday, Aug. 29 downtown. It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re hoping that by being on a Saturday we might get a few more cars. Usually it was on a Friday in July,” she said.

Plans include food vendors and sidewalk sales along Main Street.

• The high pressure district water main project paving is complete. The only work remaining is to place concrete around the valve boxes and manholes.

• Alum Creek is replacing the furnace and heat pump (air conditioner) in the police department side of village hall, administrator Derek Allen reported. The furnace will be relocated from the attic to the ground floor. The furnace has not worked well in recent years. Total cost is $8,255.

• Work is progressing at Dunkin’ Donuts and a Sept. 30 completion date is expected for work. All permits have been completed, according to Allen.

• Council meets once next month on Monday, July 20.

