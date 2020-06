Morrow County’s “Door to the Past” has reopened. Beginning Sunday, June 28 — and every Sunday afternoon through the end of October — the Morrow County Historical Society’s Museum at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead, will be open for visitors from 2 to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

State guidelines for cleaning and distancing will be observed. To arrange for special group or individual tours, call 419-946-7264.