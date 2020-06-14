Several treated for possible drug exposure

CARDINGTON— Two Morrow County law enforcement officers and two civilians were hospitalized for a possible drug exposure Saturday night, according to Cardington Police Chief James Wallace.

Police responded to a possible overdose at a home in the village around 8:30 p.m.

Wallace said a Cardington police officer, a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy, and two others were exposed to a suspected narcotic while trying to help someone who may have been overdosing.

They were taken to the hospital and Wallace said all are doing well.

He said they will not know which drug they may have been exposed to until test results come back.