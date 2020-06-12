MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

June 8-11
911 hangup, Road 24, Lincoln
Domestic, Road 21, Westfield
Domestic, Road 108, Franklin
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Domestic, Road 108, Franklin
Harassment, Road 172, Chester
Assist other Agency, Road 175, Chester
Assist other Agency, Road 221, Peru
Suspicious vehicle, Road 212, Bennington
Domestic, Road 213, Bennington
Suspicious person, Road 26, Bennington
911 hangup, Road 24, Lincoln
Harassment, SR 97, Troy
Harassment, Road 25, Lincoln
Domestic, Road 255, North Bloomfield
Disabled vehicle, Edison
Forgery, SR 314, Troy
Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead
Theft, SR 229, Bennington
Assist other Agency, Cardington
Animal call, Road 170, Harmony
Suspicious vehicle, SR 19, Congress
Assist other Agency, SR 19, Congress
Juvenile complaint, Road 25, Lincoln
Suspicious vehicle, Road 48, North Bloomfield
Public assist, Mount Gilead
Suspicious vehicle, Road 31, North Bloomfield
Private property crash, Edison
Suspicious vehicle, SR 309, Galion
Private property crash, Road 15, Bennington
Non injury accident, Road 61, Gilead
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Burglary, Road 161, Lincoln
Suspicious vehicle, I-71, Harmony
Harassment, Road 26, Bennington
Animal call, Road 138, Cardington
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Assist other Agency, SR 97, Troy
911 hangup, SR 97, North Bloomfield
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Franklin
Domestic, Road 183, Chester
Road blocked, SR 42, Gilead