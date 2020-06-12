Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


June 8-11

911 hangup, Road 24, Lincoln

Domestic, Road 21, Westfield

Domestic, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, SR 95, Chester

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Domestic, Road 108, Franklin

Harassment, Road 172, Chester

Assist other Agency, Road 175, Chester

Assist other Agency, Road 221, Peru

Suspicious vehicle, Road 212, Bennington

Domestic, Road 213, Bennington

Suspicious person, Road 26, Bennington

911 hangup, Road 24, Lincoln

Harassment, SR 97, Troy

Harassment, Road 25, Lincoln

Domestic, Road 255, North Bloomfield

Disabled vehicle, Edison

Forgery, SR 314, Troy

Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead

Theft, SR 229, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Animal call, Road 170, Harmony

Suspicious vehicle, SR 19, Congress

Assist other Agency, SR 19, Congress

Juvenile complaint, Road 25, Lincoln

Suspicious vehicle, Road 48, North Bloomfield

Public assist, Mount Gilead

Suspicious vehicle, Road 31, North Bloomfield

Private property crash, Edison

Suspicious vehicle, SR 309, Galion

Private property crash, Road 15, Bennington

Non injury accident, Road 61, Gilead

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Burglary, Road 161, Lincoln

Suspicious vehicle, I-71, Harmony

Harassment, Road 26, Bennington

Animal call, Road 138, Cardington

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, SR 97, Troy

911 hangup, SR 97, North Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, SR 95, Franklin

Domestic, Road 183, Chester

Road blocked, SR 42, Gilead