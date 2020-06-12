COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio Northern University graduates

The following students from Morrow County graduated from Ohio Northern University in May 2020 with the following degrees:

Jarrod Fair, Biology, Cardington.

McKenzie Smith, Pharmacy, Cardington.

Baldwin Wallace Dean’s List

BEREA — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.

Casey White, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School, majoring in political science.

Kyle White, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School, majoring in sport management.

Ohio University graduates

ATHENS — More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020. Students included:

Lindsey Lukacs of Marengo with Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Ohio University Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Local students include:

Jacilynn Woods of Cardington.

Abigail Hickman of Cardington.

Olivia Jones of Cardington.

Nicole Stock of Cardington.

Iris Edmonson of Chesterville.

Nicole Escalera of Edison.

Lindsey Lukacs of Marengo.

Nathan Clarke of Marengo.

Logan Veley of Marengo.

Bryce Johnson of Marengo.

Brock Veley of Marengo.

Ohio Northern University Dean’s List

The following students from Morrow County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Andrew Cooley, Highland High School.

Jarrod Fair, Cardington-Lincoln.

McKenzie Smith, Cardington-Lincoln.

Caitlin Thebeault Northmor.

Ryland Thomas Northmor.

James Weissenfluh, Highland High School.