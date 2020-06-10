Library offers Summer Reading Program

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Public Library invites the community to tap into their imagination and dream of new beginnings, middles, and endings with this year’s 2020 Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story,” designed to inspire patrons of all ages to dream big and envision their own story.

The library encourages participants to let their imagination run wild with a good book and read as many minutes as they can, and to visit lands near and far, real and fantasy, from the comfort of their homes where they will be transported through our fun, free virtual online events with the children’s, teen and adult summer reading challenges.

Reading logs will be completed using Reader Zone (available online at readerzone.com or using the app). Use code “fff08” to log your reading. Prizes for completing the reading log will be announced later this summer.

The 2020 “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Program officially begins on Monday, June 15th, and will end on Friday, July 24th. This year, we’ve dreamed up a lot of fun ways to keep everyone entertained this summer.

Children’s events will explore fairytales, folklore, mythology, and more. Miss Lori and Miss Melissa will continue their virtual storytimes while Miss Kelly holds online weekly get-togethers for her RE-Imagine Your Story book club. Other planned events include online LEGO Challenges with Annie, and Weekly Trivia Wednesdays at 7 pm on Kahoot with Randi.

Ms. B will be doing her Master Crafter Junior weekly as will Miss Kelly with her ExSTREAM (Explore Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math) projects. These “take and make” kits will be available on the first floor of the library every Monday throughout the Summer Reading Program.

All ages can have fun challenging local celebrities in “Minute to Win It” games.

Videos of things like LEGO Club, Minute to Win It challenges and storytime hours will be regularly posted on our new YouTube channel (search for Mount Gilead Public Library), as well as on Facebook and the library’s website (mglibrary.org).

Pick up a “CollaboART” picture to paint or color, turn it back in before July 24th and see how the community comes together in what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind mural.

Storytime-to-go bundles will be available for check out starting June 15th. These bundles are all one needs to do their own storytime at home and include three themed books, an activity sheet and a hands-on activity.

If you’re looking for a way to exercise your body while exercising your mind, take a journey through our new story walk trail. Start at Mount Gilead Public Pool and read your way along the sidewalk to Park Avenue Elementary School. Stop to read pages of a story along the way. A new story will be set up each week.

Public libraries offer their communities a constructive way to spend the summer. The Summer Reading Challenge seeks to instill a lifelong love of reading in Morrow County youth and to involve them in rewarding and stimulating activities. Studies have shown that the effects of summer reading programs improve reading comprehension skills between school years.

“Although our format is different this year we are trying to find ways to connect with our community. Reading, doing projects, telling stories, and learning are great ways for families to spend time together this summer. Not to mention that our Summer Reading Program is fun! The Mount Gilead Public Library is here to foster our communities’ imagination any way we can. ” said Melissa Kipp, interim director at the library.

All library programs are free. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information on the Mount Gilead Public Library Reading Challenge or other library programs, call 419-947-5866.