Farm Days won’t happen this year

MOUNT GILEAD — Add the annual Farm Days to the list of COVID-19 cancellations.

The following statement has been released from the trustees and officers of the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association:

“While we remained hopeful that we would be able to continue with plans for our 2020 Farm Days, our trustees have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show. Our priority is the health and safety of our members, vendors, exhibitors and our community. We will be working diligently over the next year to plan our 2021 show when we can hopefully gather safely and enjoy a memorable Farm Days Show.”

Officers are Larry Welch, president; Todd Jenkins, vice president; Nissa Jenkins, secretary and Nate Kindt, treasurer. Trustees for 2020: Jon Axthelm, Missy DeForest, Mark Shepard and Mike Squibb. Trustees for 2021: Jim Carroll, Debra Osborne and Dick Poland.

This year would have been the 31st annual Farm Days event and was to feature John Deere tractors and equipment. It was slated for Aug. 7-9 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.