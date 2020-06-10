Cardington plans fireworks June 27

There will be a fireworks display in Cardington on Saturday, June 27.

It will begin at dusk or around 10 p.m. and is being sponsored by Cardington Yutaka Technologies.

The display will be set off on the “home” side of the Fisher Athletic Field (football field) at the Cardington-Lincoln High School on State Route 529. Music accompanying the display will be broadcast over 95.1 FM and is being sponsored by the Bunker’s Mill Winery.

There will be food vendor wagons in the village throughout the day Saturday and the public is invited to patronize them. The day’s events, including the fireworks display are organized by Friends of Cardington.

