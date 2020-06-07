Mount Gilead parade, graduation held

Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel

Mount Gilead graduates had a perfect, sunny day June 6 as they paraded in cars to Mount Gilead High School to receive their diplomas. Friends and neighbors gathered along streets and waved from porches as the grads passed by. Horns blared and WVXG 95.1 played Pomp and Circumstance on car radios.

