Kroger employees honored for graduation

Seven graduates who work at Kroger in Mount Gilead were recognized Friday for graduation from high school or college. Shown, from left, are Ryan Smith, Mount Gilead; Hunter Badlwin, Mount Gilead; Alliza Clark, Highland; Jeff Smith, Highland and Alexis Satorius, Northmor. Absent were Joel Butterman, Mount Gilead; and Rocky Sword, Ohio State University. Graduates enjoyed cake and ice cream and received a gift card from store management.

Seven graduates who work at Kroger in Mount Gilead were recognized Friday for graduation from high school or college. Shown, from left, are Ryan Smith, Mount Gilead; Hunter Badlwin, Mount Gilead; Alliza Clark, Highland; Jeff Smith, Highland and Alexis Satorius, Northmor. Absent were Joel Butterman, Mount Gilead; and Rocky Sword, Ohio State University. Graduates enjoyed cake and ice cream and received a gift card from store management. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Kroger-Grads.jpg Seven graduates who work at Kroger in Mount Gilead were recognized Friday for graduation from high school or college. Shown, from left, are Ryan Smith, Mount Gilead; Hunter Badlwin, Mount Gilead; Alliza Clark, Highland; Jeff Smith, Highland and Alexis Satorius, Northmor. Absent were Joel Butterman, Mount Gilead; and Rocky Sword, Ohio State University. Graduates enjoyed cake and ice cream and received a gift card from store management. Sentinel Photo