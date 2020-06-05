Four receive C-L Alumni Association scholarships

Continuing a 20 year tradition, the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association awarded two scholarships, $1,000 each to members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 2020.

Receiving the awards are Jacob Levering and Joshua Shook.

Two $1,000 scholarships were also awarded through the alumni association from the Bea Winchell Kloss Fund. Receiving them were Reanna Roth and Hannah Wickline. These awards are made in memory of Beatrice Winchell.

Kloss, a member of the Cardington High School Class of 1950 who specified that two female members of the current graduating class each receive a $1,000 award. Bea’s husband, Dan, and sons oversee the awards.

Bea passed away in 2011.

WICKLINE https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Hannah-Wicklinet.jpg WICKLINE LEVERING https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Jacob-Levering-copy.jpg LEVERING SHOOK https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Josh-Shook-copy.jpg SHOOK ROTH https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Reanna-Roth-copy-1-.jpg ROTH