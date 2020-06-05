Event canceled

• The Sparta Alumni Association banquet July 18 has been canceled.

Meetings, events

• Relay for Life of Morrow County, 6 p.m., Friday, June 12, virtual event only. Go to relayforlife.org/morrowoh for information.

• The regular Mount Gilead board of education meetings have been changed to the fourth Tuesday of each month until further notice. The time of 7 p.m. and place at 145 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead, will remain the same.

Some government meetings are being held virtually, while many others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

