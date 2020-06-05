Summer reading at Cardington-Lincoln Library

Imagine your story this summer and earn prizes for reading. Join a quest deep into fairytales, fantasy, magic, and far off lands at the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.

The journey begins June 15. All ages are welcome.

Students can earn prizes weekly for meeting reading goals. The more weeks you participate, the greater your chance to win one of the grand prizes. Finish all five weeks of the program and earn an invitation to a pool party.

Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. beginning June 16, hop on ZOOM for live instruction on how to make the weekly craft. Make a magic wand, potions, a shield, dragon eggs, and learn to weave. Prepackaged craft kits are available for pick up at the library.

Enjoy great educational entertainment every Wednesday at 11 a.m. beginning June 17. The first three programs will be on ZOOM: Mastersons Magic Show, Science Story Tellers, and Didgeridoo Down Under. Then meet Mr. Puppet for a live performance on July 8. Congratulate Cardington Elementary fourth-grade graduates as they mark the occasion with an egg drop on July 15.

A special treat will be found on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. every Thursday beginning June 18 when talented Cardington teachers will perform fairy tale readings. Earn prizes for participating in a scavenger hunt the week of July 6. Adults can join the summer reading fun and earn prizes for reading, too.

The summer reading program is supported in part by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The library thanks all their summer reading sponsors: Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation, Cardington Rotary Club, Gompf Funeral Service, Judith Graves, Maceyko Tax, Dr. Leslie McDougall, and Rinehart-Walters-Danner & Associates Insurance Agency. The library also appreciates the in-kind donations from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington Recreation Board, Chipotle (Marion), Pirates Cove Pizza, Pizza Barn, Sonic (Marion), Splatterpark, Subway (Cardington) and Suz-E-Qs.

For information about the summer reading program, call the library at 419-864-8181 or visit www.cardingtonlibrary.org.