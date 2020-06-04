Park Avenue Elementary holds K registration

MOUNT GILEAD — Park Avenue Elementary will be having a registration for all students entering Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. The date is Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and then from 3 to 6 p.m.

The registration will be held in the Park Avenue Elementary cafeteria and we will be practicing social distancing. Masks are not required, but are recommended.

Parents/guardians will only be filling out registration forms at this time so your student does not need to be in attendance.This registration will give the school administrators an idea of how many Kindergarteners will be attending in the fall. All students must be five years old on or before August 1, 2020 to be eligible to begin Kindergarten.

The following documents are required before a child can begin Kindergarten:

• A copy of the child’s legal birth certificate (not souvenir copy)

• A copy of up to date immunization records

• Proof of residence (utility bill or purchase/rental agreement)

• Custody papers if applicable

Any parents who have already turned in registration papers at the board office are not required to attend the registration day.