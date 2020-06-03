Cardington to place fire levy on ballot

CARDINGTON — During a 30-minute meeting Monday, June 1, village council approved several pieces of legislation that included a resolution declaring it necessary to levy a replacement of an existing five-year tax (1.5 mills) for the village’s fire department.

It is in excess of a ten mill limitation. It will be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

In other business:

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village’s finances and said that a notification from the state auditor regarding Uniform Accounting Network fees stated that due to COVID-19, the UAN fees for the third quarter of this year will be waved, resulting in a savings of $948.

She said a notification from RITA states the village will receive a refund after a review of the cost of the village’s collections. If it is less than estimated, a refund is issued. Due to COVID-19 they are issuing the refund in the amount of $4,499 a month earlier than last year.

• Fry said the 2020 Sutphen Fire Engine ordered 14 months ago is complete and arrived in Cardington May 29, 2020.

• Payment of bills totaling $20,330.74 was approved.

• Approved three change orders related to the new water treatment plant amounting to a total of $14,443.

• Approved was a resolution accepting and confirming the mayor’s and fire chief’s recommendation of Dustin F. Hall to the position of Volunteer Fireman for the village.Hall is also a member of the Cardington Police Department.

• A second reading was given adopting the 2020 employee handbook as the replacement for the previously accepted safety and non-safety forces handbooks.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department took a total of 170 calls for service from March through May.

• The department escorted the school staff in a parade through the village so they could see their students and also led a procession for the Memorial Day remembrance. They also escorted the senior class of 2020 in a parade throughout the village.

• Mayor Susie Peyton said the two shelter houses, one in the village park and the other at Maxwell Park, will not be rented out this summer.

• Council will meet on June 15.