Mount Gilead to host fireworks display July 3

MOUNT GILEAD — Mayor Jamie Brucker asked Village Council Monday night to approve having fireworks on Friday, July 3.

By a 5-0 vote, council agreed, that in light of the decision last week by the Morrow County Fair Board to cancel their event, that it would go forward with plans to put it on.

“I think we (the community) could use a pick-me-up right now,” Brucker said.

He has contacted Great Lakes Fireworks to do high aerials only, not ground works.

There are two possible locations in the village, Brucker said. He hopes to have a site announced within a couple of weeks.

Council agreed unanimously, with member Chris Sherbourne being absent.

“I always thought it was unfortunate we couldn’t have our own 4th of July event,” council member Aron Fraizer said.

The fireworks at Candlewood Lake also has been canceled. Cardington is holding its fireworks June 27.

The village already had pledged half of the $6,500 cost of the display.

They are asking residents to contribute, if they are able, to the overall cost of the fireworks. Checks can be made out to the Village of Mount Gilead and mailed in or dropped off at village hall, 72 W. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

In other business:

• The past two weeks have been spent conducting code enforcement, according to Village Administrator Derek Allen. “There have been 63 violation notices sent out with approximately 8 more being prepared.”

• The Village Hall parking lot was seal coated and then restriped with the flow of traffic and parking stalls reversed to facilitate customers utilizing the drop box due to COVID-19.

If the decision is made to install a drive-up window in the future, the parking lot would accept the window without further changes to the traffic flow.

• The Mount Gilead High School graduation processional will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds. It will move north to the monument, then left to Cherry St. and then to Park Avenue. Approximately 80 cars with graduates will take part.

• An inquiry has been made to determine if the village would provide sewer service to a house outside the village limits and to provide a cost estimate. The house is at 5086 County Road 237.

Allen said it is a policy decision that needs addressed by village council.

• The high pressure district water main project is complete except for paving. The contractor needs two days of dry weather to pave the streets.

• The village received its Tree City 2019 recognition and the stickers that recognize 33 years of participation.