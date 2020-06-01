Northmor, Highland graduations

Sunny skies and smiles at Northmor High School commencement Sunday afternoon. The Sentinel will have top 10 lists and photos of graduates from all Morrow County schools in a special section published June 24.
Cameron Joseph Cutrone receives an elbow bump from Superintendent Nate Huffman at Highland High School’s graduation ceremonies Sunday afternoon.
