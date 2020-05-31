Community Center gym opens June 1

The Morrow County Community Center Gym opens Monday, June 1 at 8 a.m. after the 10-week stay-at-home order of Gov. Mike DeWine lifted.

The gym has been given two deep cleanings as well as a six-foot distancing of all machines in the gym. All employees and volunteers will wear masks; clients are not required to wear masks while exercising.

The Health Department toured and inspected the gym after cleaning and said it passes all qualifications for gyms by the Ohio Department of Health.

All exercise classes and Silver Sneakers programs will not be starting until further notice.

Community Center Business Manager Amanda Welch explained the new member rates.

“If you were paid AT the time of closing, you have credited days/weeks with us that begin June 1.” Welch said. “That’s free gym time for those of you who were paid up.

“How much time you get will depend on the type of membership you had and how far you were into it, when we closed.” Member rates are also lowered in all categories.

New gym hours are Monday – Wednesday 8 am – 12 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Thursday – Friday 8a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Complete information about the changes are on the website: www.mccommunitycenter.org and on their Facebook page. Morrow County Community Center Gym is at 16 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.