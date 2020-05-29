National American Legion recognizes Cardington

The American Legion National Headquarters saluted Cardington for its Memorial Day observation:

The lack of a Memorial Day parade didn’t stop Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 in Cardington, Ohio, from helping the community observe the holiday. The post teamed up with village officials and the civic group Friends of Cardington to put on a procession and ceremony that were viewable either in-person from a space distance or virtually.

In lieu of the parade — for years coordinated by Post 97 and last year featuring more than 50 units – members of Post 97’s American Legion Family carried the colors from American Legion Park through the village and took part in a POW/MIA ceremony and 21-gun salute at the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery.

Members of the community were able to either watch from their yards or porches, or follow along via streaming on Post 97’s Facebook page and other online sources. And social distancing was followed by the 40 so residents who watched to observe the cemetery ceremony in person.

“It went real well,” said American Legion Past National Vice Commander James Morris, a member and past commander of Post 97. “We didn’t know what kind of crowd we’d have out there or how they’d participate. But in our community veterans are very highly thought of. We do a lot within the community, and they support us 100 percent.”

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, Post 97 used its Facebook page to urge members of the community to get involved with the day of remembrance. Those included placing a wreath or flowers at a local veteran’s gravesite; or displaying signs, banners, or other visual displays for their front porch, yard or window.

“There were signs all over the community,” Morris said. “They put a sign on their front porch or their window honoring a veteran who had passed away. It went great.”

Courtesy Photo | Valerie Mories Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 and squadron 97 leading the Cardington Memorial Day parade in the cemetery. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_cardparade.jpg Courtesy Photo | Valerie Mories Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 and squadron 97 leading the Cardington Memorial Day parade in the cemetery.