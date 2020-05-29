PROPERTY TRANSFERS

MAY TRANSACTIONS

CR 170, Bennington Township, Bruner Land Company Inc. to Andrew and Rebekah Meyer, $143,000.

CR 170, Bennington Township, Bruner Land Company Inc. to Daniel and Shannon Conley, $139,900.

3848 TR 28, Cardington Township, Moore Family Trust to Darlene Wiford, $204,900.

2770 CR 137, Cardington Township, Cynthia Mollohan to Timothy and Kathy Kelly, $174,000.

190 Williams St., Cardington, Gary Rhodes to Mitchell Guccion, $189,900.

209 Nichols St., Cardington, Kevin Mullins to Jeffrey and Leitha Kent, $129,900.

426 Center St., Cardington, Robert and Crystal Hinkle to Benjamin Stanseski, $173,300.

CR 50, Congress Township, Stephen and Kingkarn Shoup to Jonathan and Caroline Duty, $78,000.

5802 CR 50, Congress Township, Crist Trustees to James and Jonette Collins, $27,000.

6829 SR 42, Congress Township, KAJJ LLC to Katherine Porter, $65,000.

TR 92, Congress Township, Charles Hollingsworth to Josh Rettig, $130,000.

Lot 10, Congress Township, Robert and Anita Meekins to Michael and Michele Heimann, $3,700.

Lots 168-169, Congress Township, Charles Daily to David and Denise DeLong, $560,000.

Lots 229-230, Congress Township, Chelsea Howard to Jeffrey and Michelle Dible, $225,000.

Lot 193-199, Congress Township, Michael Gorsuch to Megann Smiley, $295,000.

104 E. Union St., Mount Gilead, Andrew Orecchio to Tara Dendinger, $115,000.

4331 SR 61, Gilead Township, Carrie Meimer to Jeffrey and Doaa Santos, $100,000.

451 Elmcrest Drive, Mount Gilead, Joseph Barron to Theodore Turner III, $135,000.

211 W. High St., Mount Gilead, Susan Park to Carrie Watson, $60,000.

575 Park Ave., Mount Gilead, Terra Mowry to Waddell Family Revocable Living Trust, $135,000.

125 N. Rich St., Mount Gilead, Thomas Whiston to Joseph and Jackie Johnson, $17,000.

194 S. Main St., Mount Gilead, L&S Enterprises of America LLC to Meghan Bentz, $77,000.

140 N. Vine St., Mount Gilead, Jeorganna West to Gary and Erin Coffee, $153,000.

172 E. North St., Mount Gilead, Eugene Smith to Jacob and Sarah Mahaffey, $139,900.

3540 TR 161, Lincoln Township, Timothy Hass to Thomas and Diana Ray, $85,000.

121 CR 100, Lincoln Township, Todd Farrell to Futurecom Inc., $17,500.

6366 TR 49, North Bloomfield Township, Jack and Susan Pollard to Aaron and Lauren Pollard, $125,000.

9717 CR 40, North Bloomffield Township, Lester Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Todd and Holly Walker, $285,000.

7502 SR 314, Perry Township, Shauck DG LLC to Deneb Realty LLC, $1,300,000.

7430 Delaware St., Johnsville, Michael Wilgus to Kristina Hagberg, $56,700.

6397 CR 15, South Bloomfield Township, Nathan Altizer to Wayne and Lousella Burson, $6,500.

SR 229/SR 314, South Bloomfield Township, Clifton Burke to Christopher and Anna Bayless, $37,000.

446 SR 314, South Bloomfield Township, James and Jacqueline McCloskey to John and Taylor Trovato, $269,900.

2600 TR 6, Troy Township, Mark and Melanie Ferguson to Keystone Preservation Trust, $277,000.

2610 TR 6, Troy Township, Keystone Preservation Trust to Jonathan Ferguson, $110,000.

4025 Sassafras Drive, Washington Township, Kelly Ingles to Kristopher Ross, $199,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

