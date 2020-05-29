Meetings, events

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, June 8 in the Miller Center, Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, at 4:30 p.m. The community is invited.

• Relay for Life of Morrow County, 6 p.m., Friday, June 12, virtual event only. Go to relayforlife.org/morrowoh for information.

Blood drives

Cardington

June 6: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.

Iberia

June 4: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Twp Trustee Building, 3612 Cemetery Road.

Marengo

June 5: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main St.

Events cancelled, postponed

• Marion Technical College cancelled its planned graduation May 9. A drive-thru diploma pick-up and celebration is planned Friday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marion campus.

Some government meetings are being held virtually, while many others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_calendar-7.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.