COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, June 8 in the Miller Center, Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, at 4:30 p.m. The community is invited.
• Relay for Life of Morrow County, 6 p.m., Friday, June 12, virtual event only. Go to relayforlife.org/morrowoh for information.
Blood drives
Cardington
June 6: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.
Iberia
June 4: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Twp Trustee Building, 3612 Cemetery Road.
Marengo
June 5: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main St.
Events cancelled, postponed
• Marion Technical College cancelled its planned graduation May 9. A drive-thru diploma pick-up and celebration is planned Friday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marion campus.
Some government meetings are being held virtually, while many others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.
