Ohio Dominican Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named more than 400 students to its Spring Semester 2020 Dean’s List.

The following student was named to the 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List:

Colten Oakley of Marengo.

In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.