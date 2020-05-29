Local youth donates planter boxes

Cyrus Landis-Feuston. of Cardington, donates handmade cedar boxes to the Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead.

Mae Fence, a new business located in Fulton, provided material for these cedar boxes. Tim Surprise, owner of Mae Fence, said, “It’s a great effort on behalf of Cyrus to build planter boxes and give back to the community.”

Kathryn Hile, Activities Director at Woodside Village Care Center, stated these planters provide a place for the residents to plant flowers and vegetables while enjoying the outdoors, during these challenging times.

Landis-Feuston, 13, also donates portions of his proceeds to the local food pantry and Blessing Boxes in Morrow County. He will be in the eighth grade at Cardington-Lincoln Middle School and plays football.

Shown, from left, are Melina Ortega, production manager; Adam Van Gorp, general manager; and Tim Surprise, owner. Courtesy Photo