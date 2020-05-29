Reflections: Honoring the 50-year class

When the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association holds its annual dinner/meeting, a highlight is recognizing and honoring the 50-year class. Because the coronavirus caused cancellation of this year’s event, I want to use this column to recognize that class.

The 1970 class had 79 members. Four seniors comprised the Honors Group (no valedictorian or salutatorian). They were Ronald Helmuth, Philip Smith, Pamela Ebert and Eloise Thomas. Helmuth gave an oration during the Commencement Service and Smith, Ebert and Thomas offered a song as a trio.

Also appearing on the program were Roger Mattix, giving a reading and Karen Harruff and Gail Philip, who sang a duet. Playing the processional and Recessional was Cindy Conant and Linda Thomas led the singing of the National Anthem. Speaker was Dr. Nicholas Nyaradi. As I’ve noted before, the schedule included a Baccalaureate service held on the Sunday before Commencement.

Jim Pease directed the school choir and Cindy Conant, organist, played the processional. A local pastor delivered the class sermon. Mattix was president of this class; Marlene Cobourn, vice president; Cindy Crum, secretary and Gale Koehler, treasurer. Student council members were Philip, president; Helmuth, vice president and Koehler, secretary.

Another honor for this class was that earlier in the month, Koehler was elected 1970-71 Ohio FFA vice president at the state convention. Congratulations Class of 1970 on reaching the 50-year anniversary of your graduation.

Looking back

June 1940, 80 years ago: Pictured was J. C. Fleming , 81-year-old Cardington resident, with his Model T Sedan, a car he had owned for 14 years. “I traded in my horse on the first one I bought in 1924,” said Fleming, “And I’ve been driving one ever since.”

Mr. Fleming was a monument salesman, a native of Morrow County and had been selling gravestones for 35 years. Before purchasing that first Ford in 1924 he drove the county in a buggy. “I treat my Model T just the way I treated that ‘buggy.’ When I decide there’s something needed in the way of adjustment, I take her into the shop. That way, she’s always in shape.” The car had its engine over hauled twice on 14 years. His first Model T was a touring car.

He wanted to take a ride one Sunday so he bought it on a Saturday – Monday he traded it in on his second, a sedan. He had that sedan two years, traded it in on another which he is still driving. Fleming was born in Lincoln Township. His Model T had carried him into every township in the county on his rounds of selling monuments.

75 years ago: Official word had been received that four Morrow County airmen and infantrymen who had been prisoners of war in Germany were being liberated. Freed from German prison camps were Lt. William C. Osborn, 27; B-17 pilot of Mt Gilead; S/Sgt Lowell R. Meek, radio operator gunner on a B-17, of Iberia; Pfc Lloyd C. Curtis, 23, machine gunner, Marengo and Pvt. Claude Hale, 20, of St. James.

Cardington High School senior Elizabeth Davis, was named valedictorian of the Class of 1945 and classmate Beulah Beatty was named salutatorian.

