Guidelines for Summer Meal Program

The Summer Meal Program will begin Monday, June 8 for Morrow County and Monday, June 1, for Marion County.

This year the meal distribution pick up is EVERY Monday. These meals are designed to be prepared and consumed at home. Each bag (one bag per child) will include five breakfasts and five lunches, enough food for each day, Monday through Friday.

The child is not required to be present at the pick-up.

Pick-up locations for Morrow County

Beginning June 8, 11:30 a,m, to 12:30 p.m., Cardington High School; Mount Gilead Elementary School and Highland Elementary School.

Beginnng June 1st 11-12 pm: Northmor Pre K-12 Building; Perry-Cook Memorial Library Iberia Ball fields; Candlewood Lake Main Gate Entrance, 5 to 6 p.m. pick up locations: North Woodbury Alliance Church and Open Arms Church.

Pick Up locations for Marion County: Beginning June 1st 11:30 am – 1 pm and 4:30 to 6 p.m., Liberty Elementary and Heritage Elementary schools.

Additional Information and menu at https://drive.google.com/…/15qkz09ubxyveer9xz-jamsevb…/view P-EBT Benefit (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) for students receiving free or reduced price meals.

If you have a child in kindergarten through twelfth grade in your household who was receiving free or reduced price meals while in school, your child is eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a result of the school closure . Go go https://drive.google.com/…/100m8w2xegphnrxejsqjnh1sob…/view…