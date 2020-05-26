Mount Gilead man missing in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Gilead man is missing in Knox County.

On May 24, at approximately 12 noon, officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the Kokosing Gap Trail in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, Officers found a vehicle belonging to Jason Wayne Taylor, 40, of Mount Gilead, parked in the lot with the door hanging open. Inside they located personal items belonging to Taylor, along with keys to the vehicle.

Contact was made with a member of Taylor’s family. The family member indicated that Taylor was having personal problems and had said he intended to harm himself, according to a news release provided by Chief of Police Robert Morgan.

Officers attempted to locate Taylor in the area but were unsuccessful. Assistance was requested from The Ohio State Highway Patrol air patrol as well as a K9 from the Danville Police Department and deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The area was searched and Taylor was not located.

“We are continuing to attempt to locate Mr. Taylor to check his wellbeing, foul play is not suspected and there is no known risk to the public,” Morgan said.

The investigation is ongoing. Taylor has been listed as a missing person at this time. Anyone having information or has had contact with Jason Wayne Taylor since the afternoon of the 24th are encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 740-393-9530.

TAYLOR https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_taylor-3.jpg TAYLOR