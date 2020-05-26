Photos of your 2020 grads wanted

Attention graduates and their parents: The Sentinel is publishing our Salute to 2020 Graduates on June 24 and we need your help.

It’s been a challenging year for the Class of 2020 as well as teachers, staff and parents. This is a celebration of that year and all they overcame to graduate.

If you have photos of your graduation or signs or anything special you’re doing send it to us. They will be considered for publication in that special section, which will be a sort of scrapbook keepsake.

We need the photo and basic information: Student’s name, high school from where he or she is graduating. We would like candid photos showing them doing things or decorated houses, yards signs, etc.

All photos must be emailed to Editor Anthony Conchel at: aconchel@aimmediamidwest.com. Depending on response and space, all of them may not be published.

Deadline is noon on June 5.