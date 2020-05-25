Cardington observes Memorial Day

It was modified but in its simplicity, had all the components of a solemn and impressive Memorial Day when the holiday was observed in Cardington.

Sponsored by Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion; Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion, and Friends of Cardington, and Cardington Village, the event opened with members marching and others walking to Glendale Cemetery where the service was held at the Civil War Monument.

Upon arrival, sirens by the village’s fire trucks, emergency squad an police cars sounded simultaneously.

Opening the program was LeAnne Gompf, who gave the invocation and led a moment of silence. Madison Brehm, Cardington-Lincoln High School senior, sang the National Anthem followed by the description of the MIA table by Post 97 Commander Jim Crawford.

Post members fired the 21-gun salute followed by “Taps” played by Brehm.

Through the Virtual method the sound echoed throughout the village by Katie Townsend, Meghan Greenawalt, Olivia Holt, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Cameron Kinsey, Brad West, Myles Jordan, Highland High School student and his father, Jeff Jordan, a Northmor High School graduate.

They played from the Community Park, Post 97 home, Maxwell Park, Gompf Funeral Home, Suzee Q’s, Cardington-Lincoln High School and the home of Troy Ruehrmund, South Marion Street.

Gary Eaton of Columbus played a bagpipe solo and also marched in the parade.

Post 97 placed 615 American flags at the grave sites of veterans in Glendale Cemetery and the fire department placed 30 flags at the graves of those who had served with the Cardington Fire Department.

The post was only one of five in the state that held a Memorial Day service. This was covered by a member of the National American Legion Press.

Madison Brehm singing the National Anthem with Post 97 Commander Jim Crawford. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_Cardington.jpg Madison Brehm singing the National Anthem with Post 97 Commander Jim Crawford. Courtesy Photo | Valerie Mories