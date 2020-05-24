Flags fly on veterans’ graves despite shortage

MOUNT GILEAD — Captain of the VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87 Color Guard, Dan Fricke, was concerned for several weeks that there wouldn’t be enough flags for veterans’ graves on Memorial Day this year.

Making sure that each veteran’s grave is marked with an American flag is a Morrow County tradition that is carried out every year with veterans and boy scouts in the community.

Fricke said that the Morrow County Veterans Services Office has furnished the flags for Morrow County cemeteries for many years. However, this year, they were unable to come up with the total flags needed because their supplier had ceased manufacturing and operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fricke reached out to Dave Schroeder, store director of the Meijer store in Marion.

“Dave went above and beyond to supply the flags needed with flags they had in stock at the Marion store, along with two of their other stores,” Fricke said.

Courtesy Photo Placing flags at Rivercliff Cemetery are, from left: Dominic Hester, Mason Hester, Steve Montell, Dan Fricke, Erick Shaffer and Frank Moore. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_flags.jpg Courtesy Photo Placing flags at Rivercliff Cemetery are, from left: Dominic Hester, Mason Hester, Steve Montell, Dan Fricke, Erick Shaffer and Frank Moore.