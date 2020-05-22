Mount Gilead board sets Zoom meeting Tuesday

Mount Gilead Exempted Village school district will have a special board meeting on May 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. via virtual meeting.

The sole purpose of the meeting is to enter executive session in accordance with orc 121.22g1, the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual.

There will be an action for approval of a shared agreement to employ a treasurer.